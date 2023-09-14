Jawan Makers File Criminal Complaint Against Miscreants Circulating Pirated Version Of Shah Rukh Khan's Film

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is scripting history at the box office with his second release of the year, Jawan. But seems like all is not as smooth as the makers would have wanted it to be. Jawan too has fallen prey to the piracy bug as several reports stated that pirated copies of the film are now being circulated online.

Despite people queueing up outside cinema halls to watch the film, Jawan's pirated copies are being widely circulated, and not just illegal torrent sites but on social media platforms as well.

And now, the makers have finally decided to crack down on the miscreants behind creating the pirated copies of the film in the first place.

Police complaints against miscreants

Several people were also seen recording key scenes of the film in theatres and sharing it on social media later, and now, the makers have finally decided to put an end to the nuisance.

The makers of Jawan have lodged several criminal complaints against individuals who have been identified for sharing pirated copies of the film's content on social media sites and other platforms.

The makers said that leaks and piracy cause more harm than good to thousands of people involved in the process of making a film. It is also illegal and blatant violation of intellectual property.

To cut down on leaks, it was recently revealed that makers had banned phones on the sets of Jawan while it was being shot, but despite their efforts, the film fell prey to piracy post its release.

Jawan box office collection

Meanwhile, Jawan has been busy shattering records at the box office, some of which have been created by SRK's very own Pathaan, which released earlier this year.

Jawan recorded the biggest ever first week haul in the history of Indian cinema with Rs 368 crore. On Wednesday, which marked the film's seventh day in theatres, it earned a whopping Rs 23.30 crore.

Globally too, the film is about to cross the Rs 700 crore mark anytime now.

Jawan also witnessed the highest-ever first day numbers in Indian cinema history as it opened with Rs 75 crore on September 7.

