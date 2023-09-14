Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders have filed a complaint over posters being put up in the city terming former chief minister Kamal Nath ‘Corruption Ka Haiwan’, ‘A Corruptionnath film’ on the lines of recently released Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’, on Wednesday. A complaint in this regard was filed at Habibganj police station against the unidentified people. Earlier, the opposition Congress had put up posters terming the running BJP as ‘50% Commission government’.

Now some unidentified men have put up posters of the film ‘Jawan’ with morphed photographs of PCC chief Kamal Nath.

A delegation of Congress leaders filed a complaint alleging that the BJP leaders and workers were behind the posters. KK Mishra alleged that the BJP leaders with the help of anti social elements were pasting posters of morphed images of Kamal Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Abusive language is being used against the Congress leaders, said Mishra. The Congress leaders demanded FIR against the conspirators under section 415,417,465,468,471,153-A,504,505,55,120-B of IPC, section of IT Act and defacement Act.

The Congress leaders also demanded action against the printer of the posters. The poster carried did not mention the name of the printer in the print line.

The police station in-charge said that the nature of the complaint falls in defamation category and the police have started the investigation in connection with the complaint, said the cop.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Performs Ritual At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)