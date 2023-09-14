 Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

A complaint in this regard was filed at Habibganj police station against the unidentified people.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders have filed a complaint over posters being put up in the city terming former chief minister Kamal Nath ‘Corruption Ka Haiwan’, ‘A Corruptionnath film’ on the lines of recently released Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’, on Wednesday. A complaint in this regard was filed at Habibganj police station against the unidentified people. Earlier, the opposition Congress had put up posters terming the running BJP as ‘50% Commission government’.

Now some unidentified men have put up posters of the film ‘Jawan’ with morphed photographs of PCC chief Kamal Nath.  

A delegation of Congress leaders filed a complaint alleging that the BJP leaders and workers were behind the posters. KK Mishra alleged that the BJP leaders with the help of anti social elements were pasting posters of morphed images of Kamal Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Abusive language is being used against the Congress leaders, said Mishra. The Congress leaders demanded FIR against the conspirators under section 415,417,465,468,471,153-A,504,505,55,120-B of IPC, section of IT Act and defacement Act.

The Congress leaders also demanded action against the printer of the posters. The poster carried did not mention the name of the printer in the print line.

The police station in-charge said that the nature of the complaint falls in defamation category and the police have started the investigation in connection with the complaint,  said the cop. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Performs Ritual At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Actor Govinda To Be Questioned In ₹1000 Crore Online Ponzi Scam Case: Report

Actor Govinda To Be Questioned In ₹1000 Crore Online Ponzi Scam Case: Report

WATCH: Rekha ‘Slaps’ Man At Awards Show In Mumbai, Here’s What Happened 

WATCH: Rekha ‘Slaps’ Man At Awards Show In Mumbai, Here’s What Happened 

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Bambai Meri Jaan Web Review: A Riveting Kay Kay Menon Can Do Little To Save This Lethargic Affair

Bambai Meri Jaan Web Review: A Riveting Kay Kay Menon Can Do Little To Save This Lethargic Affair

Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra Glows As She Promotes Mission Raniganj With Akshay Kumar 

Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra Glows As She Promotes Mission Raniganj With Akshay Kumar 