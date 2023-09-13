Madhya Pradesh: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Performs Ritual At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed a sacred Panchamrit Abhishek ritual at the renowned Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Wednesday afternoon.

This significant religious ceremony, conducted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was observed with great reverence and devotion at the sacred temple, a revered site for devotees of Lord Shiva.

The Panchamrit Abhishek ritual involves bathing the sacred Shiva Lingam with five sacred offerings, namely milk, yogurt, honey, ghee (clarified butter), and water.

The temple, located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingams, considered highly sacred in Hinduism.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of UP, was in Indore on September 13 for a programme to mark the 228th death anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.