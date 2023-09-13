Indore: Mayor Purshyamitra Bhargava Pays Tribute To Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar On 228th Anniversary

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the 228th Punyatithi (anniversary) of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, Mayor Purshyamitra Bhargava worshipped the statue of revered figure located at the Rajwada on Wednesday.

Following this ritual, in accordance with tradition, Bhargava presented a grant of 5 lakh rupees to Sumitra Mahajan, who is the former Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Devi Ahilya Utsav Committee.

The occasion was attended by Prahlad Patel, Minister of Jal Shakti, Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, Municipal Council members Niranjansingh Chouhan, Kamal Waghela, Kanchan Gidwani, Rupali Pethekar, Rajesh Gendar, and other dignitaries.