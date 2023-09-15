Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Groove To Chaleya At Jawan Success Meet In Mumbai (WATCH)

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reunited at the success bash of their much-loved blockbuster Jawan in Mumbai. They made stylish appearances at the event and also grooved together.

Music composer Anirudh and singer Raja Kumari performed LIVE during the event on Zinda Banda and Chaleya. Several photos and videos of the star-studded event have surfaced online.

As a treat to their fans, Shah Rukh and Deepika also grooved to Chaleya on stage. The superhit jodi looked adorable as they matched the hook step together.

Check out the video here:

Deepika has recently revealed that she did not charge anything for her impactful and much-loved special role in Jawan. The film, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi among others, has broken several records at the box office as it has already earned over Rs 650 crore globally.

The film has been directed by Atlee. In Jawan, Shah Rukh plays the double role of son (Azad) and father (Vikram Rathore). Deepika was seen as Vikram's wife and Azad's mother in the film. She has been garnering praises from film critics as well as audiences for her special cameo.

Jawan hit the big screens on September 7 and is inching towards earning Rs 400 crore at the Indian box office. It also features Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan and others in significant roles.

