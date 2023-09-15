Shah Rukh Khan On Jawan Success: 'Actual Heroes Are The Technicians Who Worked On Film For 4 Years' (WATCH) | Photo Via Varinder Chawla.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Jawan, which was released on September 7, 2023. Earlier today, the makers of Jawan hosted a press conference, which was attended by Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Atlee, among others. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Rajakumari also graced the event in Mumbai.

Now, Shah Rukh talked about the success of Jawan and called the 'technicians' of the film the real heroes. He said, "Of course, it's a celebration... Very seldom do we get an opportunity to live with a film for years." The actor stated that Jawan was in the making for four years due to COVID-19 and time constraints.

Check out the video:

"But there were so many people involved in this film, especially people down from South who came and shifted to Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years working day and night for this film, the hardest ever," said the actor.

Further, Shah Rukh added, "So many people had children here, including our director Atlee. I want to give you to give the technicians the loudest cheer. Mera toh jawab hi nahi! The film’s actual heroes are the technicians who have been working on the film for 4 years. They have worked very very hard."

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. It is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

