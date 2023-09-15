Shah Rukh Khan's Specially-Abled Fan Watches Jawan While On A Ventilator; Video Surfaces | Photo Via Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has created a storm at the box office ever since it was released in cinemas on September 7, 2023. The movie has crossed Rs. 696 crore globally.

Just a while ago, a video of Shah Rukh's specially-abled fan named Anees Farooqi was doing the rounds on the internet as he watched Jawan in the theatre with a ventilator.

In Jawan, Shah Rukh plays the double role, while Nayanthara is cast as the female lead and Vijay Sethupathi essays the role of an antagonist. Deepika Padukone makes a special cameo. The film also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya play key roles.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's soundtrack and background score has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The action thriller was directed by Siddharth Anand. Next, the Chennai Express actor also has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu; it is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is slated to release on December 22, 2023.

