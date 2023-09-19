Jawan Director Atlee Confirms He Wants His Next Film To Star Shah Rukh Khan And Thalapathy Vijay

If fans, critics and even actors from across the industries have a bone to pick with director Atlee, it would be the absence of Thalapathy Vijay in the director's latest Jawan. After leaving fans speculating for months over the Leo actor's likely presence, many were left dejected when the movie did not showcase anything as per what rumour mills suggested.

The makers too on their part too had sweetly teased fans' imagination with SRK repeating Vijay's Mersal swagger in the movie's promo and even aping some of the revered Tamil actor's cool moves in the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. But, leaving aside a delightful cameo by Sanjay Dutt, Jawan could not hold further room for surprises.

In a recent interview with a leading scribe, Atlee has now revealed that he indeed wants to helm a film that will bring both leading superstars together. He also shared that both actors have already given their nod to star opposite each other provided Atlee comes up with a compelling script.

Atlee shares, "Vijay sir and Shah Rukh sir, both said the same thing that 'bring a script and we will work together'. I also thought that they were saying all this for my birthday as a gift. The next day, Vijay sir messaged me saying that if you are going to write such a script, I will be a part definitely. Shah Rukh sir, who was right next to me said 'Sir, you are serious about this na? We will make a film together, right?"

The director also added how he is constantly chided about making his project come true. He shares, "So, yes, every now and then they inquire about it and ask me whether I am seriously working on it or not, or if I am taking it as a joke. So, I am definitely, seriously working on it and I am hoping for it to crack someday."

While Jawan is SRK's first collaboration with Atlee, the director has worked with Vijay in three of his biggest blockbusters in recent years including Theri (2016) opposite Samantha Prabhu, Mersal (2017) opposite Samantha and Nithya Menen and Bigil (2019) opposite Nayanthara.

Interestingly, when Bigil released, many fans had drawn healthy comparisons between Vijay's film and SRK's Chak De India which speaks about empowering women, through the theme of sport.

While Jawan continues to break records across the globe, having crossed the ₹800 crore mark globally, fans continue to wait in anticipation of Atlee making the big announcement with the country's most loved actors together.

