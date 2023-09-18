Jawan Star Nayanthara Wishes Her 'Uyir' Vignesh Shivan On His 38th Birthday, Shares 'There's No One Like You'

Jawan actor and Lady Superstar Nayanthara, is reeling from the stupendous success of her latest film and her ever supportive hubby couldn't be prouder. As the Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director turns 38 on September 18, Nayan took to her social media to post a heart-warming wish for her hubby dearest.

Check out her post below:

Sharing candid pictures of themselves, set against the backdrop of Chennai city's golden hours, Nayan shared a set of three stills with a heartfelt caption that reads, "Happyyy birthday my blessing. There’s so much that I wanna write about you on this special day but if I start then I don’t think I can stop at JUST a few things !! I am so grateful to you for the Love u shower on me !! Am so grateful for the respect u have for our relationship !! Am so grateful for everything that you are to me There’s NO ONE LIKE YOU !! Thank you for coming into my life n making it soooo dreamy ,meaningful n beautiful !! You are the besttttt at everything you do !! With alllllll my heart n soul ,I wish my uyir the bestesttt of everything in life May Every Dream of urs come true n May God blessss u with all the happiness in the world I LOVE YOU."

Soon after she shared the post, fans were left gushing over the love and respect that the couple share for one another.

Ever since the actress made her Instagram debut, prior to the release of Jawan, fans have witnessed the glowing love that the couple share through their mushy updates. Shivan can always be seen cheering for Nayan's success and happiness.

Currently, the actress is in the midst of launching her own skincare range under the brand 9 Skin, while also readying herself for her next Tamil film, 'Mannangatti Since 1960' opposite Yogi Babu.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)