Step Inside Nayanthara's Chennai Home: From Sea View To Sprawling Garden

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
South's 'lady superstar' Nayanthara, who is now set to mark her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, is the proud owner of a lavish apartment in Chennai
The actress, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan and two kids, lives in a huge 4BHK apartment in Chennai's Poes Garden area, which also has the homes of celebs like Rajinikanth and Dhanush
Nayanthara and Vignesh are seen spending most of their time together by a massive window which has an unending sea view
The entire house is lined with huge windows, plants and the most comfortable couches
Certain sections of the house have a wooden flooring, and Vignesh's recent Onam post gave a glimpse of the same
The house also has a no-nonsense kitchen with a utility area where the couple cooks some of the most delicious dishes
Nayanthara's house also has a sprawling garden lined with a variety of plants and trees and modern lounge chairs
The entire house is painted and decorated in neutral shares, perfect to chill at after a hectic day of bling and glitz at film sets
