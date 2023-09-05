Inside Photos Of Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Home Mannat: From Glass Footwear Closet To Mini Theatre

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the richest actors, not just in India, but in the world
Among his many priceless possessions is his palatial Mumbai residence which is worth a whopping Rs 200 crore and today, it is a monument in itself. It was earlier named Villa Vienna, before SRK bought it in 2001 and named it Mannat
He had revealed in an earlier interview that the couple was "practically broke" after buying the house, and that every bit inside the house has been designed by his wife Gauri Khan herself
Today, Mannat is one of the most expensive properties in the City of Dreams. The six-storeyed residence has a living room the size of an average 2BHK apartment in Mumbai
Mannat is lined with spiralling staircases, adding a modern yet royal touch to the interiors
The living room and lounge areas of Mannat are stacked with comfy couches, perfect to chill on a lazy day
Gauri's favourite space inside the house is her walk-in closet, which she calls the 'closet of her dreams'. In the closet, she has an entire glass wall lined with the most expensive footwear from around the globe
Mannat also has a huge dedicated play area where all three of SRK and Gauri's kids -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam -- have grown up playing
SRK and Gauri also have their very own amphitheater inside Mannat itself and it is no less than a commercial luxurious theatre
One of the most talked about spaces inside Mannat is SRK's sprawling library, which also has a dedicated wall full of awards. The superstar spends most of his time in this study-cum-library
The whole of Mannat is also lined with precious memories from the actor's life, which include some never-seen-before photographs
