Jawan Star Nayanthara Finally Makes Instagram Debut, Introduces Sons Uyir & Ulag In FIRST Reel (WATCH)

Actress Nayanthara, who always stayed away from social media, has finally made her Instagram debut. Ahead of the trailer release of her much-awaited film Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara dropped a video to mark her debut on the photo and video-sharing platform.

On Thursday (August 31), Nayanthara shared a video with her sons Uyir and Ulag. The clip shows her carrying both the babies in her arms and walking towards the camera. In fact, this is for the first time, she revealed her sons faces on social media.

The trio is seen wearing matching off-white outfits in the first reel posted on Nayanthara's official Instagram page. "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu….😎," the actress captioned her post.

Soon after she shared the post, her filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan commented, "My uyirs ❤️❤️❤️❤️ welcome to IG."

She also shared the trailer of Jawan and wrote, "My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk ❤️❤️A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always. ❤❤️#JawanTrailer Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Jawan. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation. It is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan.

The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra among others. It will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023.

