Jawan: 10-Year-Old Video Shows Shah Rukh Khan Promising To Take Nayanthara To Bollywood (WATCH) |

As Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gears up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan, an old video of him interacting with co-star Nayanthara at an awards ceremony has surfaced online. The seventh edition of Vijay Awards held in 2013 hosted by Gopinath and R. Madhavan, shows Shah Rukh Khan being presented the Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema.

The award was presented by Nayanthara during which the host said that the actress was a big SRK fan. Khan then went on to make a flight gesture with his hand hinting at taking her to Bollywood. On the other hand, Jawan director Atlee is seen clapping with a smile.

Watch the video below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be attending the Jawan audio launch in Chennai on Wednesday. He will be joined by Atlee during their visit to the Sai Ram Engineering College at 3 PM. Khan wrote on X, "Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3 PM onwards."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh released the third song from Jawan titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. It comes after Zinda Banda and Chaleya.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It also features Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra appear in the movie in key roles.

The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)