Jawan: Inside Photos, Videos From Shah Rukh Khan's Pre-Release Event In Chennai Go Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will visit Sai Ram Engineering College in Chennai on Wednesday (August 30) for the promotions of his much-awaited film Jawan. Director Atlee will also accompany him for the film's pre-release event.
On Tuesday, Shah Rukh treated fans by releasing the foot-tapping dance number Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya and he himself made the pre-release announcement on his social media.
"Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards," he wrote.
Soon after Shah Rukh made the announcement, fans couldn't contain their excitement and they took to social media platforms to give glimpses of the venue.
According to the visuals, a huge stage has been erected at the Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium in the college. Check out some of the pictures here:
The trailer of Jawan will be launched at a grand event in Dubai on August 31. Directed by Atlee, the film has been generating immense buzz and anticipation as it is all set to release on September 7 in theatres.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will reportedly play a double role in the film. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and others.
Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, which is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.
Following the movie's release, Shah Rukh will be seen sharing the screen with actress Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.
