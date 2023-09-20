Team Jawan At Ambani Ganeshotsav: From Shah Rukh Khan To Nayanthara 

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
As 2023’s blockbuster film so far, Jawan, continues to mint crores at the box office, the festivities around Ganesh Chaturthi only add more to their galore.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Making a grand entrance at the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Antilia, Mumbai, was superstar Shah Rukh Khan who arrived with his family.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Excluding his eldest son Aryan Khan, those in attendance were his wife Gauri, mother-in-law Savita Chhibber, daughter Suhana, and son AbRam.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Actress Nayanthara arrived with her husband Vignesh Shivan.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The duo twinned in a white traditional ensemble.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Jawan director Atlee was spotted at the celebrations with his wife Priya.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Atlee wore a light blue kurta pyjama set while Priya opted for a yellow traditional ensemble.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone, who has an extended cameo in the film was also present for the occasion.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was accompanied by her actor-husband Ranveer Singh.
Photo by Varinder Chawla