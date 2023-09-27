PHOTOS: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Twins - Uyir & Ulag's First Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2023
In a heartwarming moment that left fans and well-wishers elated, acclaimed South Indian actor Nayanthara and renowned director Vignesh Shivan have taken to social media to introduce their twin babies to the world.
The couple shared several adorable photos of their sons, Uyir and Ulag, on Instagram to commemorate their first birthday.
The doting parents penned a heartfelt note for their baby boys on this special occasion. They wrote, “Waited for a long time to post these lines and our pics together my lovely boys. Happy birthday my dear Sons Uyir RudroNeel & Ulag Daiwik. Appa and Amma love U2 beyond what words could explain! Beyond anything and everything in this life!”
They further wrote, “Thank You 2 for coming into our lives and making it soo happy! U have brought in all the positivity and blessings, this 1 full year has been filled with moments to cherish for a lifetime! Love you 2! You are our world & our blessed life.”
Prior to that, Nayanthara and Vignesh shared another post where they can be seen holding the babies in their arms while looking at each other. They captioned the post, "Blessed with my Uyirs & Ulags.”
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chennai on June 9, 2022. Their wedding was a private affair, attended only by their closest friends and select guests, which included prominent figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth.
They joyfully welcomed their twin sons via surrogacy. The delightful news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle, where he posted heartwarming pictures of the newborns named Uyir and Ulagam. In the photos, the couple was captured holding the tiny feet of their precious babies.
"Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, and our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great," he captioned the post.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nayanthara is reveling in the success of her recent film 'Jawan,' in which she shares the screen with none other than Shah Rukh Khan.