 Nayanthara Thanks Fans For Love And Support Showered As She Completes 20 Years In Showbiz: 'Without You, This Journey Is Incomplete'
Nayanthara Thanks Fans For Love And Support Showered As She Completes 20 Years In Showbiz: 'Without You, This Journey Is Incomplete'

Nayanthara Thanks Fans For Love And Support Showered As She Completes 20 Years In Showbiz: 'Without You, This Journey Is Incomplete'

The actress rose to national fame following the success of Jawan

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
article-image

National Lady Superstar Nayanthara took to Instagram to thank her fans as she completed 20 years in showbiz.

Sharing her views on her feed, Nayanthara, expressed, "This one goes out to YOU, my fans. You have been the reason why I still stand here after 20 years. You have been the heartbeat of my career, my driving force & the reason why I got up every time I was knocked down. Without you, this journey is incomplete. To all my fans near and far- you are special."

She further adds, "You are the magic that transforms each project into more than just a film. As I celebrate this milestone, it's YOU I'm celebrating the incredible, supportive, and inspiring force that has shaped these two decades in cinema. Love. Always& Always. Yours truly, Nayanthara."

