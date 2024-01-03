What Is The Age Gap Between Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare?

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to get married to longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3, Wednesday. The couple will officially register their wedding on Wednesday evening, which will be followed by a lavish party at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. They got married in 1986, and have two children, Ira and Junaid. However, in 2002, they parted ways for reasons unknown.

Nupur proposed to Ira back in 2022 after dating for around a year, and the two got engaged in a grand ceremony in November 2023 which was attended by Aamir, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others. Aamir's second wife Kiran Rao has also been actively participating in all the wedding festivities of Ira.

Age gap between Ira and Nupur

Ira was born on May 8, 1997, to Aamir and Reena, and at present, she is 26. She met Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, when he got on board train her father Aamir for his films.

Ira has often credited Nupur for being her constant source of support and for helping her at a time when she was battling with depression.

Born on October 17, 1985, Nupur, who is currently 38 years old, is a certified fitness trainer. He has trained the likes of Aamir, Sushmita Sen, and numerous other Bollywood celebs.

Despite an age gap of 12 years, Ira and Nupur are head over heels in love and they have been painting the town red ever since they began dating.

Ira and Nupur's Udaipur wedding

As per reports, Ira and Nupur will register their marriage on January 3, and the couple, along with the family members, will then take off to Udaipur, where they will have a grand wedding.

The wedding will be a private affair with only the closest friends and family members in attendance. The bride and groom have also requested guests to not get any gifts for them.

On Tuesday, the duo had their traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies, which was followed by a typical Maharashtrian dinner, which was their last one as bachelors.