PHOTOS: Nupur Shikhare Feeds Modak, Puran Poli To Bride-To-Be Ira Khan At Last Bachelor Dinner Before Wedding

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3, Wednesday. Ahead of the D-Day, the couple had their final dinner with their families as bachelors, and the photos are now all over the internet.

On Tuesday night, Nupur took to his Instagram handle to share some adorable photos from the dinner, in which he can be seen feeding some choicest Maharashtrian delicacies to his would-be wife.

He can be seen lovingly feeding puranpoli and modak to Ira, while she too fed him with her own hands.

"One more day of being your fiancée @khan.ira ❤️😘 I love you so much," Nupur captioned the photos.

On Tuesday, Ira and Nupur's families organised the pre-wedding festivities for the two, and their haldi and mehendi functions were held in Mumbai, in the attendance of their closest friends and family members.

They will reportedly register their marriage at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, and post that, the couple will head to Rajasthan for a grand destination wedding.

Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2023 after dating for many years. Their engagement was attended by a number of celebs including Aamir, Ira's cousin Imran Khan, and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who happens to be a close friend of the Khans.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. They had tied the knot in 1986, and had parted ways in 2002. However, the two still share an amicable bond with each other.

Aamir's second wife Kiran Rao was also seen actively participating in all of Ira's pre-wedding festivities.