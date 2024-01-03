Ira Khan Flaunts 'Bride-To-Be' Hairband As She Steps Out In Mumbai On Wedding Day

By: Sachin T | January 03, 2024
Aamir Khan's daughter, bride-to-be Ira Khan was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday, the day of her wedding
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Ira is set to get married to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3 in the presence of her friends and family members
She was seen visiting the salon just hours before her registry marriage
Ira kept it casual in a black t-shirt and matching skirt as she visited the salon
But what caught the eyes of netizens was her quirky 'bride-to-be' hairband which was all things pink and furry
Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2023 and the ceremony was attended by the former's dad Aamir Khan, cousin Imran Khan, close friend Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others
Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom the actor parted ways in 2002
Thanks For Reading!