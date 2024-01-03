Ira Khan Flaunts 'Bride-To-Be' Hairband As She Steps Out In Mumbai On Wedding Day

By: Sachin T | January 03, 2024

Aamir Khan's daughter, bride-to-be Ira Khan was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday, the day of her wedding

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ira is set to get married to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3 in the presence of her friends and family members

She was seen visiting the salon just hours before her registry marriage

Ira kept it casual in a black t-shirt and matching skirt as she visited the salon

But what caught the eyes of netizens was her quirky 'bride-to-be' hairband which was all things pink and furry

Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2023 and the ceremony was attended by the former's dad Aamir Khan, cousin Imran Khan, close friend Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom the actor parted ways in 2002

