Imran Khan To NOT Make His Comeback With Spy Series, Says 'I'm Glad, Don't Want To Play A Guy Who...'

Fans are eagerly awaiting for Imran Khan's acting comeback, however, he recently clarified that it is not happening anytime soon. In one of his interviews, Imran stated that he is considering making an acting comeback, however, the lack of right project for him has kept his away from the screens.

In 2023, it was reported that Imran will make his acting comeback on OTT with a spy series which will be helmed by his Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala. During an interaction with Film Companion, Imran, however, revealed that the show got shelved.

Imran also opened up about why he has no qualms about the series getting canned. "All things said and done, I am glad that it ended up not coming together. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun," he said.

The actor also said that he is not very fond of the projects that show gore and violence without any consequence. "There is glamourisation and a fetishisation, sexualisation, of violence that makes me uncomfortable. There is a way to portray violence and this is not a morality thing. Violence and action is a language within cinema and when we portray in films there is a way to do it where you feel the weight of it," Imran said.

Imran also said that things like heroes "shooting seven people in the heads and their heads exploding to music" make him uncomfortable.

Imran was last seen on the big screens opposite Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti which released in the year 2015. He has starred in films like Delhi Belly, Break Ke Baad, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, I Hate Luv Storys, Luck, Kidnap and others.