Jairam Ramesh Challenges Modi Govt To Screen Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan At Parliament Building

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan has created a storm at the box office and it has shattered records as it became the first film to enter the Rs 200 crore club in India in just three days. One of the highlights of the film has to be SRK's political monologue describing the importance of voting and choosing the right government.

The monologue has not gone unnoticed by politicians, and several netizens and politicos touted it as an indirect jibe at the current PM Modi-led BJP government.

And now, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has gone a step further by challenging the government to screen Jawan in the new Parliament building.

'Will Modi Sarkar have courage to screen Jawan?'

Recently, Ramesh took to his Twitter handle to dare the current government to screen Jawan in the new Parliament building.

His tweet comes days after Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 was screen in the Parliament building for members of Lok Sabha.

"Gadar-2 was shown in the new Parliament building a few days back. Will the Modi Sarkar have the courage to screen Jawan as well?" Ramesh tweeted.

In the film, SRK can be seen advising the people of the country to exercise their right to vote correctly and choose the right leader for the growth and development of the nation.

About Jawan

Meanwhile, Jawan has zoomed past all records in Bollywood as it recorded the biggest ever opening day collection in the history of Indian cinema with Rs 75 crore.

It minted Rs 53 crore on its second day, and on its third day, it once again earned Rs 74.5 crore, taking the total collection to a little over Rs 202 crore.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, and it boasts of a special cameo by Deepika Padukone. The Atlee directorial also features Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Aaliyah Qureishi, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sunil Grover in key roles.

