Border 2 Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Film Sees Expected Dip But Inches Very Close To ₹200 Crore Mark

Anurag Singh’s Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, continues its impressive run at the box office. After a strong opening and a massive extended weekend boost, the film witnessed an expected dip in collections on its fifth day of release.

According to Sacnilk, Border 2 earned approximately Rs 19.50 crore (India net) on Day 5 (Tuesday, January 27) across all languages. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 196.50 crore, inching very close to the coveted Rs 200 crore milestone.

The war drama benefitted from positive reviews and strong word of mouth, which helped it post remarkable numbers over the opening weekend and the Republic Day holiday. The film recorded a stellar performance on its first Monday, which coincided with the national holiday.

Here’s a look at Border 2’s day-wise box office collection so far:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 30 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 36.5 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 54.5 crore

Day 4 (Monday – Republic Day): Rs 59 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 19.5 crore

After collecting Rs 180 crore by the end of Day 4, the film showed only a marginal drop on Tuesday, which is considered steady given the post-holiday weekday trend.

As per reports, Border 2 has been made on a budget estimated between Rs 150 - 200 crore. Even at the higher end of the budget, the film is poised to recover its production cost within its first week itself, firmly putting it on track to emerge as a superhit.

The film has also been well received by critics. The Free Press Journal rated it 3.5 stars, calling it “an emotional tribute to the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy,” and advised audiences to “carry a lot of tissues.”

With the Rs 200 crore mark within touching distance, all eyes are now on how Border 2 sustains its momentum in the coming days.

The film also stars Mona Singh, Anyaa Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Medha Rana among others.