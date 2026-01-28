 'Someone Said It': Aahana Kumra Reacts To Netizens Ranting About Dhanush & Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein - Watch
Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein started streaming on Netflix a few days ago. The movie is facing a lot of backlash on social media. Two girls shared a video in which they are ranting about the film's logic, and actress Aahana Kumra has reacted to it.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, was released in theatres in November 2025. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but performed well at the box office. On January 23, 2026, the movie started streaming on Netflix, and it is facing a lot of backlash on social media.

Many netizens are sharing videos and posts slamming the movie and its logic. Two girls also shared a video ranting about the movie, and actress Aahana Kumra has reacted to the video. The India Lockdown actress commented on the video and wrote, "Oh my god!! Someone said it!!! (sic)." Replying to Aahana, one of the girls, who had shared the video, commented, "I am gagged! (sic)." Another girl wrote, "We were the chosen ones (sic)."

There's a scene where Kriti's character, Mukti Beniwal, a psychology research scholar, claims she submitted a 2,200-page PhD thesis. Well, that scene is also getting trolled a lot on social media.

We wonder if the makers or the actors of the film will react to this social media trolling.

Tere Ishk Mein Reviews

When the film was released in November last year, it received mixed reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "For all those expecting Tere Ishk Mein to be another Raanjhanaa, then, you will be sorely disappointed. Even though the film is not that bad, still... watch Tere Ishk Mein.. only Tere Risk Mein!"

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection

Despite getting mixed reviews, Tere Ishk Mein did well at the box office. The film took an opening of Rs. 16 crore, and the lifetime collection of the movie was Rs. 116.71 crore.

2025 was a year of romantic films. Apart from Tere Ishk Mein, even Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had received a fantastic response at the box office.

