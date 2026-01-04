 Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release Date: Dive Into The Romantic Saga Of Dhanush And Kriti Sanon
Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release Date: Dive Into The Romantic Saga Of Dhanush And Kriti Sanon

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
The romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has been creating buzz ever since its announcement, and fans are now eagerly awaiting its digital release. After its theatrical run, the film is all set to reach a wider audience with its OTT premiere, allowing viewers to experience this heartfelt love story from the comfort of their homes. It was released on November 28, 2025. The film was also screened at the Gala Premiere section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on the same date.

Tere Ishk Mein: Streaming details

Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from January 23, 2026. The film is based on themes of human emotion and relationships.

What is the plot of Tere Ishk Mein?

Tere Ishk Mein revolves around Shankar, a passionate student leader, and Mukti, a psychology student who employs him for her thesis on managing male anger, resulting in a passionate yet toxic love affair where he becomes devoted, she takes advantage, and their history resurfaces years later when he’s a pilot in the Air Force and she’s a counselor. It's a gloomy, intense romance narrative examining how their love and ego conflicts result in heartbreak, treachery, and damaging outcomes, situated against the backdrop of Banaras and Bollywood motifs.

Cast and characters

The film features Dhanush as Flight Lieutenant Shankar Gurukka, Kriti Sanon as Mukti Beniwal, Prakash Raj as Raghav Gurukkal, Tota Roy Chowdhury as Yashwant Beniwal, Priyanshu Painyuli as Ved, Paramvir Singh Cheema as Jasjeet Singh Shergill, Chittaranjan Tripathy as Professor Mathur, Jaya Bhattacharya as Professor, Vineet Kumar Singh as V. Shekhawat, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Murari, Sushil Dahiya as Inspector and Maahir Mohiuddin as Rana, among others.

