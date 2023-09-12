Angry Shah Rukh Khan Fans Demand Refund After Jawan Climax Plays In The Beginning At UK Theatre (WATCH)

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan has shattered all box office records and is ruling the charts. It is being praised by fans, not only in India, but across the globe. The film has created mass hysteria and theaters have been running houseful ever since the film hit the big screens.

Fans have been sharing their reviews of Jawan and social media platforms are flooded with clips from the film. Amid the craze for Shah Rukh as well as his film, a video has gone viral which shows angry fans demanding a refund for Jawan.

A couple of days back, a user shared a video on Instagram to share her experience of watching Jawan in theatre with her partner. However, the couple revealed that they were disappointed because of a major goof up by the cinema hall.

In the video, it has been revealed that the theatre in the UK played the second half of Jawan in the beginning. The screening of the entire film was completed in half of the total runtime. The audiences were left confused as they couldn't understand the storyline. They were surprised after seeing that the story ended within a little more than an hour.

The user went on to say in the video that they later got to know that the theatre mistakenly ran the second half of the film in the beginning and never screened the first half.

Towards the end of the video, the user also revealed that the theatre gave them complementary tickets later.

"Troll hi hogaya 🥲 Pls watch the entire video to see what happened while I went to watch srk movie in cinema after YEARS! 😭@vue you should not only refund one ticket but entire years tickets for spoiling my dream actor’s movie 😭 @iamsrk only if you could see what happened with your fans," the caption of the viral post read.

In Jawan, Shah Rukh plays a double role -- father and son. While Nayanthara plays a no-nonsense cop in the film, Vijay Sethupathi essays the role of a menacing cop. Directed by Atlee, the film also features cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sunil Grover, Lehar Khan and others in significant roles. It hit the big screens on September 7 and the film has already earned Rs 500 crore globally.

