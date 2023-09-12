 Soni Razdan Credits Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan For Movie Date With Mahesh Bhatt After Years 
For those unversed, Soni’s daughter and actor Alia Bhatt was mentioned in the Jawan trailer.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Veteran actor Soni Razdan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and credited Shah Rukh Khan and his latest film Jawan for a movie date with filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt. Sharing a picture from the cinema hall, Soni wrote, “It took @iamsrk and #Jawaan to get the both of us out on a movie date night after I don’t know how many years! And what a fabulous film - mind is blown ♥ is happy @Atlee_dir wow Sir Shah Rukh Khan gets more amazing with each film. Huge congratulations all round.”

For those unversed, Soni’s daughter and actor Alia Bhatt was mentioned in the Jawan trailer. Alia and Shah Rukh also shared screen space in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi. Besides that, SRK co-produced Alia’s first film as a producer called Darlings. 

Not to mention, Shah Rukh is also receiving praise for his monologue in Jawan that highlights various social as well as political issues. The high-octane action thriller is a father-son story that touches upon themes of government apathy, corruption, farmers' suicide, a healthcare system in shambles, faulty army weapons, and dangerous factories set near residential areas and in one of the key scenes, Shah Rukh's hero urges the common people to vote sensibly.

Meanwhile, Jawan's collection at the global box office stands at Rs 520.79 crore so far.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. 

