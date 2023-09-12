Jawan Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee's Film Crosses ₹300 Crore

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has all the reasons to celebrate as his latest release Jawan has now entered the Rs 300 crore club in a span of just five days. The film opened with a bang at the box office and it has already been declared a blockbuster, with its record-breaking daily collection streak.

Jawan released in theatres on September 7, on the occasion of Janmashtami, and the day indeed proved to be auspicious for the film and its team.

With Jawan, SRK has proved that he is called the King of Bollywood for a reason, as with the film, he is competing against his own release, Pathaan, which hit the silver screens earlier this year.

Jawan enters Rs 300 crore club

Jawan opened with a staggering Rs 75 crore on its first day, making it the biggest ever opener in the history of Indian cinema. On its second day, the film minted Rs 51 crore, followed by Rs 74.50 crore on its third day.

It scripted history as it became the first film to enter the Rs 200 crore club in just three days.

After a whopping Rs 81 crore on its first Sunday, Jawan saw a dip on Monday with Rs 30 crore, but despite that, the film easily zoomed past the Rs 300 crore mark.

At present, the total collection of Jawan stands at Rs 316.16 crore.

The Jawan mania

Theatres were rendered houseful over the weekend for SRK's second release of the year. Shows as early as 5 am were organised in several parts of India and fans were seen queueing up outside ticket windows to get their passes for watching the film.

Jawan marks SRK's first collaboration with director Atlee, and it is also the first time that he shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

SRK and Deepika's chemistry has become the talk of the town once again after her impactful cameo in the film. Jawan also featured Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra.

