'Nonsense Action With Loud Sound': Did Vivek Agnihotri Take A Dig At Prabhas' Salaar Teaser?

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at films laced with 'nonsense action with loud sound' on Thursday. In a series of tweets, the Bollywood director expressed his concern over how cinema is glamourising extreme violence and his post comes at a time when the makers of Prabhas-starrer Salaar released the film's teaser.

In may be mentioned that in the teaser, Prabhas is dubbed as "the most violent man."

Did Vivek Agnihotri take a dig at Salaar teaser?

However, Vivek did not mention the name of the movie in his tweet. Reacting to another user's tweet, Vivek wrote, "People aren’t born violent. Your children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness."

"Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We have also made such grand films with great engineering and powerful stories. Sholay, for example. But now everyone believes dumbing down the audience, creating marketing hype and nonsense action with loud sound can make a film hit. Looking at Indian BO, it’s true also," he wrote in another tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the other hand, the filmmaker called Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One 'extraordinary'. Praising Rom Cruise's film, he wrote, "The world of extraordinary action cinema - @MissionFilm. I hope someday we build something like this instead of just building a star image."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The teaser of Prabhas-fronted action-adventure film was unveiled by production banner Hombale Films on Thursday. Titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, the movie is directed by Prashanth Neel

The teaser delivers glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by Neel.

The movie has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It film will be released in five languages -- Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi -- on September 28.

Prabhas was most recently seen in Adipurush, a retelling of the mythological epic Ramayana.

Read Also Prabhas’ Salaar Teaser Crosses 10 Million Views Within Hours Of Its Release