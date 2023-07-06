Salaar Teaser Twitter Review: Prabhas Fans Call The Film 'Blockbuster'

After months and months of anticipation and hype, the teaser of Salaar, starring south superstar Prabhas, was finally dropped online by the makers on Thursday. The teaser was released in the wee hours of Thursday, at 5:12 am, and despite the odd timing, it did not stop fans of Prabhas from viewing it and declaring it a blockbuster.

The action-packed teaser showed Tinnu Anand talking about how a lion, tiger and elephant is not dangerous in Jurassic Park as the apex predator over there is a dinosaur, followed by several glimpses of Prabhas packing some mighty punches.

The teaser also gave the audience a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who marks his Telugu debut with 'Salaar'.

Read Also Salaar Teaser: Rebel Star Prabhas Packs A Punch In This Action Drama

Netizens laud Salaar teaser

As soon as the teaser was launched by the makers, fans of Prabhas went berserk online and took the internet by storm.

They flooded social media handles with messages and posts showing their excitement and love for the teaser.

"Teaser is a BLASSTTT 💥💥🔥 Best wishes #Prabhas sir for this to be a Blockbuster," a user tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Prabhas’ Salaar Teaser Crosses 10 Million Views Within Hours Of Its Release

About Salaar

Besides Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Salaar is also set to star Shruthi Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram in key roles.

The teaser of Salar also revealed that this is the first installment, titled as Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which means there will be a second part as well.

Salaar is helmed by the makers of the blockbuster LKGF. It is touted be an extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action.

The film is set to hit the silver screens across India on September 28, 2023.