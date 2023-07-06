 Prabhas’ Salaar Teaser Crosses 10 Million Views Within Hours Of Its Release
Prabhas' Salaar Teaser Crosses 10 Million Views Within Hours Of Its Release

The teaser delivers glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by director Prashanth Neel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
The first teaser of Prabhas-fronted action-adventure film Salaar was unveiled by production banner Hombale Films on Thursday. Titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, the big-budget action movie is directed by Prashanth Neel of the KGF film franchise fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The teaser, which was dropped at 5:12 AM has already crossed the 10 million views mark on YouTube.

article-image

The teaser delivers glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by Neel.

Well-studded with massive scale and ensemble cast, the makers have treated the viewers to some eye-capturing glimpses in the violent teaser, while they have held back all of the major content only for the main theatrical trailer, which will be out soon.

In the less than 2-minute teaser, veteran actor Tinnu Anand can be seen in a fearless avatar surrounded by several armed men who point their guns at him and are ready to fire and it further goes on to introduce Prabhas, as if hinting that he is the king of the jungle.

He tells them "In simple English, a lion, a tiger, or an elephant is dangerous, but not in Jurassic Park because there the apex predator is a dinosaur.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy.

The pan-India movie has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It film will be released in five languages -- Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi -- on September 28.

Prabhas was most recently seen in Adipurush, a retelling of the mythological epic Ramayana.

Besides Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, the actor will also feature in Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

article-image

