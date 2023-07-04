Is Prabhas' Salaar Bigger Than Yash-Starrer KGF? Source Close To Film Suggests So

The turnaround success of the Kannada franchise 'KGF' catapulted filmmaker Prashanth Neel to nationwide acclaim. Presenting Yash as a larger-than-life superstar in a career-defining role, the director tasted commercial and critical reception like no other filmmaker has in the recent history of Indian cinema.

Now, Neel is all set to push the envelope further with his next 'Salaar' starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. An internal source reveals that the director has mounted the film on a scale and a canvas that seems to be beyond what KGF had to offer. To quote the source, the claim states, "Salaar is going to be bigger than KGF in terms of scale and action. As Prashanth Neel's ambitious project, it's after the success of KGF that he got the confidence to make this film even more grand and massive."

Well, this development would certainly pique the interest of the audience, who await the release with bated breaths. Yesterday, Hombale Films, the banner that is greenlighting the project, called for fan-made promos in a bid to build the excitement towards the upcoming teaser, that is set to be revealed on July 6, early in the morning at 5:12 AM. The call-to-action witnessed an unprecedented response from the fans, who flooded social media with their entries.

Starring Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu, 'Salaar' is slated for theatrical release in cinemas on September 28, 2023.