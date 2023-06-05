Prithviraj Sukumaran pens a birthday note for his Salaar director Prashanth Neel

Following the mammoth success of the KGF franchise, director Prashanth Neel has become one of the most sought after filmmakers, down South. With his next biggie 'Salaar' bringing the likes of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran together on-screen for the first time, the excitement is palpable.

On Sunday, the filmmaker celebrated his 43rd birthday with wishes pouring in from leading actors and technicians in the Southern industries. Prithviraj took the time out from his schedule to pen a heartfelt note for his beloved director.

Taking to social media and wishing Neel, a happy birthday, the 'Aadujeevitham' actor wrote, "Happy birthday Prashanth! There is so little of you the world has seen till now..and I know the year ahead will be a teaser of what is to follow! It's been an absolute privilege to be working with you..and I cannot wait for what is ahead."

Besides Prabhas and Prithviraj, 'Salaar' also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Easwari Rao among others.

The film will be produced by Hombale Films, the banner that brought to us the 'KGF' franchise and Kantara. Ravi Basrur has been roped in as the composer for the film's soundtrack. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on September 28, 2023 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is also prepping up for the release of his most ambitious project 'Aadujeevitham' and is currently also occupied with his latest Malayalam venture 'Guruvayur Ambala Nadayil'. Besides his acting ventures, he is also prepping up for his next directorial 'Empuraan' with Mohanlal, which is the sequel to the Malayalam hit 'Lucifer'.

Prabhas, Ram Charan and Rishab Shetty

PRABHAS, RISHAB SHETTY, RAM CHARAN ALSO WISH PRASHANTH NEEL

While Prithviraj penned a long note for Neel, actors Prabhas, Rishab Shetty and Ram Charan also joined in wishing the filmmaker.

Prabhas wrote, "Birthday wishes to the incredibly talented director #PrashanthNeel. From the sets of @SalaarTheSaga." The actor shared a BTS video from the sets of 'Salaar' featuring Neel.

Charan wrote, "Wishing my brother #PrashanthNeel a great birthday and a great year ahead!!"

Rishab wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to the incredibly talented director #PrashanthNeel. Happy Birthday Brother."

Prashanth Neel with Jr. NTR

Besides 'Salaar', Neel will also commence work on #NTR31 with Jr. NTR, which is slated for release, next year.