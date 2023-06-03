Odisha Train Tragedy: Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Jr NTR & other celebs express shock and grief

In a unfortunate tragic incident, nearly 250 people died and over 900 have been injured as three trains collided and got derailed in Odisha's Balasore district. The accident has left the entire nation shocked and has created an atmosphere of unrest. While rescue operations are still underway, several celebrities expressed their grief on social media and prayed for the families of the affected.

Four coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed in Balasore, following which it got into a head-on collision with a good train coming from the opposite direction on the adjacent track. While the news broke and shook the nation, another train coming from Yeswanthpur to Howrah collided into the debris of the already derailed trains, worsening the situation.

Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Chiranjeevi, Vivek Agnihotri, and many other celebs took to their social media handles to offer their prayers and condolences.

Celebs react to Odisha train tragedy

Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace, Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident."

Sonu Sood shared a heartbroken emoticon, while Jr NTR wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident."

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri questioned how such a mishap can occur in today's time when such advanced technology is available. "Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved in this age and time? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti," he tweeted.

PM Modi convenes meeting

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his grief over the accident.

"Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.

He has also called for a meeting to review the situation and take stock of the rescue and rehabilitation operations.