Odisha Train Tragedy: Here's what we know about the horrific accident | Twiter

A devastating train accident occurred in Odisha, India, resulting in the loss of 233 lives and leaving 900 individuals injured. The incident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district. Two passenger trains and one freight train were involved in the collision, with one train colliding with the derailed bogies of another.

Details of the Accident

According to the spokesperson of the Railway Ministry, Amitabh Sharma, the Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast train collided with the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express, which had fallen onto the opposite track. The force of the impact caused multiple coaches to crash, leading to a significant number of casualties. Tragically, many people were trapped under the derailed coaches, necessitating the immediate assistance of both locals and emergency services to rescue them.

Rescue and Relief Efforts

In response to the disaster, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) deployed four units along with 60 ambulances to aid in the rescue and evacuation of the injured. Additionally, a 22-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived at the accident site from Balasore, while another team of 32 members departed from Cuttack to provide further support. The rescue operations were conducted amidst ongoing efforts to divert, cancel, or terminate at least 51 train services affected by the accident.

Government Response

Expressing his distress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to assess the situation and coordinate response efforts. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued instructions for the Special Relief Secretary and the Revenue Minister to rush to the accident site and oversee the immediate response measures. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of neighbouring Bengal also pledged assistance, dispatching a team led by a Minister to aid the victims.

Helpline Information

In an effort to provide crucial information and support to affected individuals, the Odisha government established a helpline number: 06782-262286. Additionally, railway helplines were made available for various regions, including 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore), and 044-25330952 (Chennai).