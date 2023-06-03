Odisha train tragedy: PM Modi, President Murmu, others react to tragic incident | ANI

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders expressed grief over the loss of lives in the rail accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening.

According to sources, at least 50 were killed over 150 injured in the accident.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a tweet.

PM Modi reacts

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

Railway minister expresses grief

Vaishnaw tweeted: "Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families.

"Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State government teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops."

He announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for those dead, Rs 2 Lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

Home Minister and Defence Minister reacts

"The train accident at Balasore in Odisha is deeply agonising. The NDRF team has already reached the accident site, and other teams are also rushing to join the rescue operation. My condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

"Deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected passengers and their families. Praying for the speedy recovery to the injured," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

JP Nadda reacts

"Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore. Rescue ops are underway and the NDRF team is providing all the possible assistance to the affected people. I appeal the local BJP karyakartas to provide the necessary support in the rescue efforts. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Nadda tweeted.

Kharge, RaGa and Om Birla react

"Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations and provide relief to the injured. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help," Kharge tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in a tweet, said: "Saddened by the news of death of several people in a train accident in Odisha's Balasore. May God give peace to those who died. My prayers are with the families in this hour of grief. Wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted" "Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts."

Read Also Inauguration of Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express cancelled after Odisha train mishap