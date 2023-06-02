 Inauguration of Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express cancelled after Odisha train mishap
Inauguration of Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express cancelled after Odisha train mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to flag off the inaugural run via video link from Delhi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Mumbai: The eagerly anticipated inaugural ceremony for the Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express has been canceled following a devastating railway accident in Odisha. The accident, which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, has cast a somber mood over the celebratory atmosphere surrounding the launch of this prestigious train service.

Originally scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Madgaon station, the inaugural function of the Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was eagerly awaited by passengers and officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to flag off the inaugural run via video link from Delhi. However, due to the unfortunate incident in Odisha, the event has been called off out of respect for the victims and their grieving families.

Odisha accident

The railway accident in Odisha sent shockwaves throughout the country, prompting authorities to immediately focus their efforts on rescue and relief operations. The immediate priority has been to attend to the injured and provide support to the affected families who have lost their loved ones. As a mark of solidarity and compassion, the government and railway authorities made the difficult decision to cancel the launching function of the Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

The authorities will now focus on supporting the victims and their families, as well as investigating the cause of the tragic accident to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences to the victims of the Odisha accident, tweeting, "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap, and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

