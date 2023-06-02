 Coromandel Express derails after head-on collision with goods train in Odisha's Bahanaga; visuals surface
Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
Coromandel Express derails after head-on collision with goods train in Odisha's Bahanaga; visuals surface

Koromandal Express Train (12841) derailed and rammed into a goods train near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level, Special Relief Commissioner, Office informed.

Several people are feared trapped in the incident. Rescue operations have been hit due to pitch dark incident site. Ambulances have been rushed to the incident site.

Number of injured persons not known yet

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, they said.

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

It was not immediately known how many people were injured in the accident.

The state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations.

(with agency inputs)

