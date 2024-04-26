Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Failed To Ensure Fair Polls In Bengaluru Rural LS Seat, alleges Former CM HD Kumaraswamy

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy | Twitter

Bengaluru Rural is said to be a high-profile and most sensitive parliamentary seat in the state. Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar's brother D.K. Suresh is contesting against former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda's son-in-law, Dr C. N. Manjunath here.

Addressing reporters, growing desperate from the fear of losing the election in Bengaluru Rural seat, Kumaraswamy stated that attempts were made to distribute Rs 10,000 gift cards to voters in Kanakapura Assembly constituency represented by Dy CM D. K. Shivakumar. Kanakapura comes under Bengaluru Rural seat.

In many places, incidents of violence have been reported when BJP and JD-S workers questioned this.

Congress is distributing cash and sweets, alleges Kumarswamy

"The police has lost its power and it is not in a position to initiate action against anyone," Kumaraswamy alleged. The Congress has also been distributing Rs 505 cash along with a sweet dish from Mahadeshwara hill (Hindu pilgrimage centre) to voters. They have attacked those for questioning this, he stated. In Kunigal town one of the workers committed suicide on Thursday night, in the backdrop of being assaulted and threatened by the Congress workers.

"No one is caring for the complaints and in this scenario, the election is being held in the state," Kumaraswamy slammed.

"The Karnataka state has been turned into a banana republic. The gift cards worth Rs 10,000 are also distributed in the names of prominent local Congress leaders of that particular Assembly constituency. Fair elections are not conducted here. Even after complaints being lodged at the Election Commission, there is no action taken," Kumaraswamy reiterated.

The democratic system is turned upside down: Kumarswamy

"Instead of conducting elections in this manner, the Election Commission can allow distribution of money and gift cards openly. The cards have the photographs of Congress prominent leaders including MLAs and code numbers and QR codes," Kumaraswamy charged. "The democratic system is turned upside down. I appeal to the voters of Bengaluru Rural seat, to not come under the influence," he said.

Polling is underway in parts of Karnataka.