WATCH: HD Kumaraswamy abuses former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, regrets

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Former JD (S) chief minister HD Kumaraswamy apologised on Wednesday after being caught on camera allegedly abusing senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar.

While getting into his vehicle, Kumaraswamy was caught using derogatory language toward Kumar. The incident occurred in Kumar's Srinivaspur assembly constituency.

In a tweet, he expressed his regret, writing, "The word I used about Kumar has caused me pain. I'm not proud of it, and it doesn't fit my personality. If my words have caused Kumar or anyone else pain, I apologise. I withdraw my statement."

Kumaraswamy expressed his outrage at the state of a school in Srinivasapur's Banganwadi village. "For the last 2-3 years, children have been studying under an Ashwathakatte, which has made me angry," the JD (S) leader said.

He added, "I uttered those words in the midst of my rage, not to offend anyone.I reiterate that it was the tears of children that made me angry."

