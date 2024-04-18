VIDEO: Jilted Lover Stabs Congress Leader's Daughter To Death Inside College Campus In Karnataka's Hubballi; BJP Reacts | Twitter

Hubballi: In a horrific incident, a BCA student killed his classmate by stabbing her neck several times in Karnataka's Hubballi. The terrifying incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that the youth is brutally killing the young girl by stabbing her inhumanely. There are reports that the youth killed the girl as she rejected his proposal.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in broad daylight inside the campus when Fayaz approached Neha Hiremath and proposed her, which she rejected. Furious over the rejection, Fayaz followed the girl and attacked her inside the college campus.

The video of the horrific incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that Fayaz is chasing Neha and after reaching close to her, he attacks her with a sharp object. The jilted lover stabbed the girl twice in her neck and killed her on the spot.

Caught By Students and Staff

The accused then attempted to flee, however, he was caught by some of the students and staff at the college. He was handed over to the police after being caught by the students and the staff in the college premises. The attacker has been identified as Fayaz and is a resident of Saundatti in Belagavi.

Horrifying video from Hubballi of Fayaz stabbing classmate Neha Hiremath over rejection. Neha was the daughter of corporator Niranjan Hiremath. Arrested. https://t.co/1FycYT1VJB pic.twitter.com/TLUNwSeH59 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 18, 2024

Daughter Of Congress Corporator

There are reports that Neha Hiremath is the daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath. Congress party is in power in Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister of the state. The opposition party in the state, BJP has attacked Congress over its failure in maintaining law and order in the state.

BJP Reacts

Karnataka BJP took to its official social media account and said, "Anarchy is the mission of governance - law and order is a nightmare. It is the administrative mantra of @INCKarnataka Govt. CM @siddaramaiah himself, this is the result of anarchy and nepotism rule, Fayaz stabbed to death Neha Hiremath, a student of BVB College, Hubli in the middle of the day. Answer how many more innocent Hindus you will sacrifice for your appeasement regime."