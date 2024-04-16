WATCH CCTV VIDEO: Young Man Stabbed To Death With Sharp Weapons In Nashik's Malegaon | Video Screengrab

A young man met a tragic end in Sangameshwar village of Malegaon taluka in Nashik district late on Monday night, falling victim to a fatal stabbing. The incident was partially captured on CCTV cameras and the footage is now being circulated on social media.

According to information received, the victim, identified as Rafiq Sheikh, was attacked in what appears to be an escalation of an old dispute in Sangameshwar village. The shocking incident unfolded at Isak Chowk, in front of Sandwa Bridge, sending shockwaves through the community.

Preliminary reports indicate that sharp weapons were used in the attack, leaving Sheikh fatally wounded. CCTV footage from the area has provided some insight into the sequence of events leading up to the tragic incident.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, aiming to uncover the motive behind the attack and identify the individuals responsible for Sheikh's untimely demise.