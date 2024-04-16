 WATCH CCTV VIDEO: Young Man Stabbed To Death With Sharp Weapons In Nashik's Malegaon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH CCTV VIDEO: Young Man Stabbed To Death With Sharp Weapons In Nashik's Malegaon

WATCH CCTV VIDEO: Young Man Stabbed To Death With Sharp Weapons In Nashik's Malegaon

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, aiming to uncover the motive behind the attack

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
WATCH CCTV VIDEO: Young Man Stabbed To Death With Sharp Weapons In Nashik's Malegaon | Video Screengrab

A young man met a tragic end in Sangameshwar village of Malegaon taluka in Nashik district late on Monday night, falling victim to a fatal stabbing. The incident was partially captured on CCTV cameras and the footage is now being circulated on social media.

According to information received, the victim, identified as Rafiq Sheikh, was attacked in what appears to be an escalation of an old dispute in Sangameshwar village. The shocking incident unfolded at Isak Chowk, in front of Sandwa Bridge, sending shockwaves through the community.

Read Also
PUNE SHOCKER! Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping 33-Year-Old Woman Multiple Times, Forcing...
article-image

Preliminary reports indicate that sharp weapons were used in the attack, leaving Sheikh fatally wounded. CCTV footage from the area has provided some insight into the sequence of events leading up to the tragic incident.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter, aiming to uncover the motive behind the attack and identify the individuals responsible for Sheikh's untimely demise.

Read Also
Nashik News: Shopkeeper Assaults Man For Not Returning Borrowed Shirt, Case Lodged
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Water Scarcity In Pune: 795 Hamlets In Rural Areas Depend On Tankers

Water Scarcity In Pune: 795 Hamlets In Rural Areas Depend On Tankers

Police Constable Killed In Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Police Constable Killed In Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

WATCH CCTV VIDEO: Young Man Stabbed To Death With Sharp Weapons In Nashik's Malegaon

WATCH CCTV VIDEO: Young Man Stabbed To Death With Sharp Weapons In Nashik's Malegaon

Good News! Central Railway To Run 20 Additional Summer Special Trains From Pune To Danapur In Bihar,...

Good News! Central Railway To Run 20 Additional Summer Special Trains From Pune To Danapur In Bihar,...

Punekars Urged To Use Water Judiciously Amid Shortage - Here's All You Need To Know

Punekars Urged To Use Water Judiciously Amid Shortage - Here's All You Need To Know