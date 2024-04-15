 Nashik News: Shopkeeper Assaults Man For Not Returning Borrowed Shirt, Case Lodged
Nashik News: Shopkeeper Assaults Man For Not Returning Borrowed Shirt, Case Lodged

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon around 2:30pm

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Nashik News: Shopkeeper Assaults Man For Not Returning Borrowed Shirt, Case Lodged | Pexels

Tensions flared in the Shivaji Nagar area of Nashik after a shopkeeper allegedly assaulted a man for failing to return a shirt borrowed on credit.

Aman Suryavanshi, a resident of Shramik Nagar, Satpur, filed a complaint detailing the altercation with Mayur Paulkar, a resident of Shivaji Nagar.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon around 2:30pm at the Mahakal Fashion Hub shop. Paulkar purportedly confronted Suryavanshi, accusing him of not returning a shirt he had borrowed on credit and proceeded to verbally abuse and physically assault Suryavanshi. Furthermore, he allegedly threatened Suryavanshi with a koyta.

In response to the assault, the police have taken action by registering a case at the Gangapur police station, prompting investigations into the matter.

