 Watch Video: Auto-Rickshaw Goes Up In Flames Near Petrol Pump After CNG Refuelling In Pune
The dramatic event unfolded on Sunday afternoon near the Bhapkar Petrol Pump on Satara Road

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Watch Video: Auto-Rickshaw Goes Up In Flames Near Petrol Pump After CNG Refuelling In Pune | Video Screengrab

In an alarming incident in Pune, an auto-rickshaw burst into flames near a petrol pump, sparking panic in the vicinity. The dramatic event unfolded on Sunday afternoon near the Bhapkar Petrol Pump on Satara Road, with footage of the blaze quickly spreading across social media platforms.

According to information received, the fire erupted immediately after the auto-rickshaw had finished refuelling with CNG at the Bhapkar Petrol Pump. Fortunately, both the driver and the passenger managed to escape unharmed. However, given the proximity to the petrol pump, there was a heightened risk of a catastrophic explosion, causing concern among onlookers.

Meanwhile, the prompt response of firefighters, including driver Rishikesh Bibwe and firemen Nilesh Mane, Mahesh Valvi, Prashant Kumhar, Niranjan Ghorpade, Sagar Ingle, and Ajit Landge, helped to swiftly extinguish the flames. Their timely intervention averted a potentially major disaster, while the petrol pump personnel also assisted in the firefighting efforts using dedicated equipment.

Recently, a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle suddenly erupted into flames on the streets of Pune's Keshav Nagar. The video of this incident had also gone viral on social media. According to reports, the extreme heatwave in the city had led to this startling occurrence.

