Pune's Children's Film Festival At City Pride Kothrud: Here's All You Need To Know |

The annual children's film festival, a beloved attraction for kids in Pune during summer vacation, is marking its silver jubilee this year. Held at City Pride Kothrud from April 19 to 25, the festival will showcase free screenings of popular children's films such as Shyamchi Aai, Well Done Boys, Tajmaal, Mhorkya, Gypsy, Ubuntu, and Chhabila.

Actor Sharv Gadgil, renowned for his role in Shyamchi Aai, will inaugurat the festival on April 19 at City Pride Kothrud.

The event will be attended by former Mayor Muralidhar Mohol, Krishnakumar Goyal of Kohinoor Group, Praveen Bhadekar of Bhadekar Group, and Arvind Chafalkar of City Pride Kothrud.

The festival will kick off with Shyamchi Aai, directed by Sujay Dahake, celebrated for its timeless appeal among Marathi audiences. Concluding the event will be session by Mahesh Kothare, a veteran actor who started his journey as a child artist.

Highlighted films include Amar Deokar's Mhorkya, recipient of the Best Children's Film award at the 65th National Film Festival, and Niyaz Mujavar's Tajmaal, honoured with the National Award for Best Film on National Integration.

Gypsy by Shashi Khandare, recognised for Pune's child actor Kabir Khandare's special jury award at the Pune International Film Festival, promises to enthral audiences.

Additionally, Well Done Boys directed by Prakash Jadhav and Ubuntu directed by Pushkar Shrotri, featuring Mohan Joshi and Vijay Patkar, offer delightful viewing experiences.