Pune: Ajit Pawar Claims Amol Kolhe Wanted To Resign As His Cinema Career Was Affected; Asks Voters' Preference - Efficient Or Celebrity MP? |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday attended a rally in Hadapsar Assembly Constituency for the campaign of Shivajirao Adharao Patil, the NCP's Grand Alliance candidate for Shirur Lok Sabha.

Alongside Ajit Pawar, several prominent political figures were present, including candidate Shivajirao Adharao Patil, Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe, former MLA Yogesh Tilekar, and Shiv Sena's Pune City Chief Nana Bhangire.

During the rally, Ajit Pawar addressed the audience, recalling the events surrounding Amol Kolhe, the current MP of Shirur from Sharad Pawar's group. Pawar claimed that Kolhe had expressed a desire to resign halfway through his term, citing his career in cinema getting affected. Pawar also claimed that he advised him to complete his term and expressed surprise at Kolhe's return to political activities now.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pawar challenged Kolhe's re-entry into politics, questioning whether the voters prefer a efficiant MP or a celebrity MP. He emphasised the need for voters in Haveli and Shirur constituencies to make an informed decision.

Furthermore, Pawar praised the progress made in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade. He urged the audience to spread awareness about the development work undertaken during this period and emphasised the importance of increasing voter turnout in support of the Mahayuti candidates in Pune city and district.