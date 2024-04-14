Speeding Car Hits Two In Pune's Warje, Old Video Resurfaces |

The video of a shocking accident that occurred in Pune's Warje area in MArch went viral recently, depicting a speeding car knocking down a duo.

Reports indicate that on the night of March 31, near the Kondhwa Gate of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on the Pune-Bahuli route in Warje, two young pedestrians were hit by a speeding car.

At 9:48pm, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera positioned in front of the Peacock Hotel captured the incident. It depicted the duo walking along the roadside, absorbed in their mobile phones, before being struck by the vehicle.

The impact propelled them several feet away. However, the speeding car did not stop after the collision occurred.

Uttamnagar Police Station has taken legal action against the unidentified driver in connection with the hit-and-run incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recenty, two traffic police officials were injured after a man allegedly rammed the car in the Dighi area of the Pune district. Pimpri Chinchwad Police arrested the accused, who was identified as Prashant Kadam (20). According to a senior police official, the incident took place at around noon on Monday in last week, when both officials of the traffic department were on duty at the check post. Prashant Kadam was driving an Alto car with black film on its window panes. When the police tried to stop him for an inquiry, he did not follow the order and instead rammed his car into both traffic police officials, the police said. The injured traffic police officials were identified as Rahul Mote and Kalyan Bhosale. Both were admitted to the hospital. Out of both, Rahul Mote was seriously injured, according to the official.