 WATCH CCTV VIDEO: Disguised As Dunzo Delivery Boys, Thieves Steal Valuables From House In Pune's Koregaon Park
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
In a shocking incident that took place in the upscale locality of Koregaon Park in Pune, two thieves, disguised as Dunzo delivery boys, brazenly entered a house and absconded with valuable items. The CCTV footage capturing the act has since gone viral on social media platforms.

According to available information, the incident occurred around 8:20pm on April 3 at the Oxford Hallmark Society.

The viral CCTV footage depicts the two thieves donning the attire of Dunzo delivery personnel as they clandestinely entered the premises and proceeded to pilfer valuable brass artefacts.

Subsequently, the distressed homeowners took to informing their neighbours, cautioning them with a message that read, "Our home was robbed by two individuals disguised as Dunzo delivery workers. They stole our brass ornaments, captured on video. This frightening breach has left us shaken and fearing for our safety. Please stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately."

In recent times, the Koregaon Park area has witnessed a surge in criminal activities. Notably, a clandestine prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa was recently dismantled, resulting in the rescue of seven women. Among them, four hailed from Thailand, two from Mizoram, and one from Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, both the manager and owner of the spa were booked.

In another incident, the dead body of a police sub-inspector was discovered on the staircase of a building located within Koregaon Park.

