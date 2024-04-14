Grand Celebrations Mark Babasaheb Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary In Pune: Processions, Tributes, And Unity Misal

The birth anniversary of eminent jurist and legendary social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar was celebrated in a grand manner in Pune on Sunday with well-attended processions being organised in the city.

At a celebration function organised by Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Committee, 100000 kilograms of 'misal pav' (spicy stew of beans, potatoes etc) was prepared by popular chef Vishnu Manohar along with one lakh glasses of buttermilk.

A series of social-cultural events were organised throughout the day to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's life, teachings and contributions, by various private, government or semi-government institutions, NGOs and organisations working towards the cause of the downtrodden. Dr Ambedkar is revered as the champion of the downtrodden masses.

Songs hailing the chief architect of the Constitution were sung at these events, including one at the statue of Ambedkar near Pune Railway station, which was attended by several thousand people. Several leaders including Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar's statue near Pune Railway station.

At Pune Municipal Corporation, Commissioner and Administrator Rajendra Bhosale paid floral tributes to Ambedkar's statue. PMC also organised voter awareness campaign at Collector Office.

While in the twin-city, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh paid floral tributes to Ambedkar's statue in the main administrative building of the Municipal Corporation.