PUNE SHOCKER! Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping 33-Year-Old Woman Multiple Times, Forcing Abortion | Representative Image

In a shocking incident in Pune, a 33-year-old woman has accused a police sub-inspector (PSI) of raping her on multiple occasions and forcing her to abort the child after she became pregnant. The woman filed a complaint against the accused PSI at Shivajinagar Police Station.

According to local media reports, the PSI has been identified as Kiran Mahamuni (38, resident of Nagpur). The woman, who was preparing for police recruitment, met Mahamuni, who promised to assist her in exam preparation. Over time, the accused gained the victim’s trust and ensnared her in a relationship under the guise of assistance.

Under the pretence of marriage, the accused lured her to a house in Shivajinagar Gaothan, where he repeatedly forced her into sexual relations from August 2017 to November 2022.

Subsequently, the victim became pregnant. Upon learning this, Mahamuni allegedly took her to a hospital in Jamkhed taluka and coerced her into having an abortion against her will, as per reports.

Meanwhile, the PSI has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the police are conducting further investigation.